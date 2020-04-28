LAKELAND, Fla. — A man from Mexico living in Lakeland now is behind bars, facing 125 counts of child porn charges.

Detectives received a tip in February that Nabor Molina, 45, was downloading files containing child pornography, according to a news release.

“These images are not just pictures of children without clothes. These videos and images are horrific displays of children being forced to expose their genitals, forced to perform sex acts – images of children being raped," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "Nabor Molina has access to children; at this time in the investigation, it doesn’t appear that any of them are victims, but we will continue to investigate whether he has abused any children he’s had access to.

"But Molina is a part of a child pornographic exploitation distribution pipeline that victimizes children across the world. His behavior is disgusting."

Investigators said video files consisted of male and female victims, some as young as 18-36 months, being sexually battered by adults or other children and/or exposed in a lewd manner.

Molina was arrested on Monday during a traffic stop. Detectives confiscated his cell phone and then served a search warrant at his home.

Various electronic storage devices were collected from the residence and will be searched forensically.

Investigators say Molina admitted to viewing child pornography out of curiosity and that he accessed it using his WhatsApp account.

