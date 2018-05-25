WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- A man in a wheelchair is accused of thrusting a 9-inch knife at two police officers, injuring both.

Police responded just after midnight Friday to the Central Tavern concerning a man in a wheelchair who witnesses said was showing around a knife, according to a news release.

Responding officers Kristopher Corley and Edgardo Cruz came across Emmanuel Ruiz Mejia, 29, to talk with him about the disturbance call. Instead, Mejia tried to roll past them in his chair and leave.

A sword-style knife was seen attached to the chair, and it was removed because it posed a threat to the officers, police say.

But as they continued talking with him, Mejia reportedly put his hand under his thigh and refused to show his hands when asked.

Corley used his Tazer when he did not comply with his demand. Mejia refused to surrender the knife and was tackled to the ground but in the process, he cut Corley's face and neck.

Cruz used his Tazer and Mejia threw the knife at his hand, cutting him, police say.

Mejia eventually was taken handcuffed and taken to the hospital. He was booked on two charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of resisting officers with violence and four counts of resisting officers without violence.

