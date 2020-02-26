BARTOW, Fla. — A man from Lakeland is dead after deputies say he walked in front of a Polk County deputy's patrol car.

The sheriff's office said the crash happened around 7:59 p.m. Tuesday on US 98 near Old Eagle Lake Bartow Road. Thomas Morrison, 44, was killed in the crash.

Authorities said Deputy Forrest Scott was driving northbound in the outside lane of US 98 and did not have his lights or sirens on. A witness told investigators that Scott did not appear to be speeding. The speed limit in the area is 45 mph.

Another witness told deputies that Morrison ran into the roadway into the path of Scott's car.

Deputies said Morrison was not in a crosswalk and two nearby street lights were not on. The sheriff's office said Morrison was also wearing dark clothing.

Investigators said Scott swerved to the left to try to avoid hitting Morrison, but the right part of the push-bumper hit Morrison. Scott stopped to try to help Morrison immediately after the crash.

Detectives learned the Bartow Police Department had been notified a couple hours earlier that a white man wearing dark clothing was walking in and out of traffic near the 1000 block of Highway 17, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators said there is no evidence of speeding or distracted driving, though the crash remains under investigation.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter