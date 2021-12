The State Fire Marshal's Office is still investigating the cause of the fire.

LAKELAND, Fla. — An unidentified man died inside a mobile home during a fire Thursday in Lakeland, a news release from the Polk County Board of County Commissioners says.

Polk County Fire Rescue units were called at 11:21 a.m. and arrived on the scene six minutes later.

The fire was under control by noon, according to the release.