PCSO: Man dies after having 'medical episode' in 4-vehicle crash

Craig Etheredge's family said he was not feeling well and was driving himself to the hospital.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A 60-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene early Friday morning after having a possible "medical episode" and crashing into two other vehicles, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies said Craig Etheredge was driving his blue 2008 Toyota Corolla going south on U.S. Highway 27 in the middle lane when he stuffed a "medical event."

Etheredge was approaching the intersection of Bella Citta Boulevard when he veered to the right and side-swiped a red 2017 Dodge Charger that was also heading southbound in the far right lane, deputies said.

The 60-year-old then drifted over and across the intersection and struck a white Chevrolet Silverado truck that was facing northbound and stopped at the red light.

That crash caused the Silverado to go into a white 2016 Trex cement truck that was also stopped at the red light beside it, the agency said.

"Etheredge’s family told deputies that he was not feeling well and was driving himself to the hospital," the sheriff's office stated. "It is possible he had a medical event while driving, which caused the crash and resulted in his death."