Man shot in bar parking lot in Polk County

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A man is hospitalized after being shot in the parking lot of a bar early Tuesday morning in Haines City.
He suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 3 a.m. at Rosie's Bar on Highway 27. The case is now under investigation.
Deputies are asking anyone who may have seen what happened to call Detective Ardon at 863-236-3934. To remain anonymous, tipsters may also contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) or click here to submit a tip online.
What other people are reading right now:
- Hurricane season peaks this week, 2 tropical cyclones on the map
- Man struck by lightning near Davis Islands
- Hey, what about that second stimulus check? It’s looking less likely as lawmakers return to work
- Detectives: Man dies after breaking free from police, jumping in water while handcuffed
- After jogger detained for fitting burglar description, Florida sheriff offers him a job
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter