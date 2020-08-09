Man shot in bar parking lot in Polk County

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A man is hospitalized after being shot in the parking lot of a bar early Tuesday morning in Haines City.

He suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 3 a.m. at Rosie's Bar on Highway 27. The case is now under investigation.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have seen what happened to call Detective Ardon at 863-236-3934. To remain anonymous, tipsters may also contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477) or click here to submit a tip online.

