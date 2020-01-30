MULBERRY, Fla. — A man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender is facing even more charges after an incident Wednesday night involving Polk County sheriff's deputies.

Deputies say Darrell Bailey, 43, of Mulberry, took off after they tried to pull him over, saying that he had a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

When he took off, deputies say he nearly hit a patrol car and crashed into a fence and a shed.

Deputies were able to arrest Bailey, who admitted to them that he took off because he thought he had warrants for his arrest and had methamphetamine on him, according to an arrest report.

Bailey told deputies that he intentionally swallowed the meth so it wouldn't be found.

"This was an epic fail for this guy. He had a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender, he failed to stop for deputies, he failed at getting away. He made a lot of choices today but failed several times with those choices. We're extremely grateful though, that he failed to hit our deputy with his truck," Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Bailey was taken to the Polk County Jail and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing to elude law enforcement and tampering with evidence, among several other charges.

