WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police are investigating a "suspicious incident" involving a teen being asked for a ride from a man in a van.

Officers say the 15-year-old girl was walking home from school Thursday when a man in a white van asked her if she wanted a ride near Lake Elbert Drive NE. Police said the teen ignored the man, but he continued to follow her.

When she tried to get away from the man, police say he pulled his van in front of her and told her to get in. There were two people in the area and yelled to the teen not to get in the van.

Witnesses told police the man in the van left.

Police said the van is an older white model with tinted windows and the hood ajar. Witnesses say the van was driven by a black man, about 50-60 years old.

Winter Haven police said they've stepped up patrols in the area and also around schools where children are known to walk to and from school.

"We applaud the quick actions of the witnesses in this case," Chief Charlie Bird said. "Thankfully they were able to spook this guy and the young lady was safe."

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the driver is asked to call Detective Shaquille Haynes at 863-401-2256.



What other people are reading right now: