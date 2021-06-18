Crime Stoppers: Man stole money from Ronald McDonald House donation kiosk

Surveillance recordings catches a man stealing money from a donation kiosk in a Lakeland, Fla. McDonald's.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Heartland Crime Stoppers of Florida is asking for the community's help in finding a man who investigators say stole money from a Ronald McDonald House Charities donation kiosk. According to authorities, the crime was caught on camera.

It happened in the McDonald's restaurant at 4721 South Florida Avenue in Lakeland.

According to the Crime Stoppers Facebook page, the money that was intended to assist families with sick children was removed from the restaurant lobby at approximately on 6:45 a.m. on June 5.

The alleged thief is described as a white man, possibly around 40 years old. Investigators say he was seen on surveillance video, using his foot to kick and push the coin-filled kiosk towards the exit door. Outside recordings then show the man riding away on a motorcycle.

This fast food location is not the first strike of the two-wheel riding man either, according to authorities. Heartland Crime Stoppers notes that he is suspected in several similar thefts in the Tampa Bay area.

If you recognize this man, or you have other information that may be helpful to this investigation, you are urged to call Detective Ervin at 863-499-2400 and reference Case #21-23525.