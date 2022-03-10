Polk County middle school placed on lockdown following shooting nearby

A search is ongoing for the person responsible.

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Polk County middle school was placed on a temporary lockdown Wednesday following a report of a shooting nearby.

Officers responded around 3:15 p.m. to the area of 605 S. 3rd Street, which is located not far from McLaughlin Middle School, according to the Lake Wales Police Department.

The school underwent a short lockdown while officers investigated.

Police believe the shooting was between at least two people, and no one was hurt. At this time, no one has come forward as being injured.