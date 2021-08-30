'He loved them fiercely:' Polk County deputy who died of COVID remembered as family man

If Deputy Broadhead were here today, he'd say to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Sheriff Grady Judd said.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Christopher Broadhead was the go-to person at work, the "subject matter expert" on anything and everything about law enforcement, Sheriff Grady Judd recalled.

But above all else, the fallen deputy's first priority was his family. Judd, speaking Monday during a memorial service at Victory Church in Lakeland, said Broadhead's wife, Elisa, had said he "loved them fiercely."

Broadhead, who Judd said "set the example for others to follow," died Monday, Aug. 23, following a weeks-long battle with COVID-19. He was 32 years old.

"Broadhead had a broad smile. An even broader ability to make his colleagues and family laugh," Judd said. "Then there was the broad heart, everyone I talked to said Chris always spoke of his love... [of family]. Chris worked extra duties so Elisa could be home with the children."

Broadhead began his career working in patrol in November 2011 with the Polk County Sheriff's Office, according to the agency. He was an investigator in property crimes, robbery and homicides.

In 2017, Broadhead was awarded the sheriff's office's Meritorious Service Medal. The University of Florida graduate most recently was assigned to the Southeast District, located in the Lake Wales area.

Broadhead had been on a ventilator battling COVID-19 after he and his family fell ill with the virus toward the end of July, a spokesperson said earlier. His 1-year-old daughter had been in and out of the hospital for four days.

"You know, I think if Chris were with us today, he'd look around the room and say, 'Get the vaccine,'" Judd said.

Broadhead was married to former Polk County Deputy Elisa (Ranze) Broadhead, and he was a stepfather to her three children, the sheriff's office said. The two had two daughters, ages 1 and 2.