Memorial service planned for fallen Lake Wales K-9 Officer Max

The police dog was described as "fearless."

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The police department and community in Lake Wales are getting ready to say a final goodbye to a fallen K-9 that was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 3.

Lake Wales Police Department, law enforcement families and the community is invited to attend the memorial service for K-9 Officer Max at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at HighPoint Church on North Scenic Highway. Seating for the service will begin at 9:30 a.m.

K-9 Max was cremated which means there won't be a viewing or graveside service, the police department said. Instead, he will remain with his partner and family.

The memorial service will include the playing of Taps, a bagpipe performance of Amazing Grace, an end-of-watch radio call delivered by communications, and Officer Joyner will escort Max down the aisle created by law enforcement officials.

Law enforcement honors will follow the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, K-9 Max's family is asking for donations to be sent to the Lake Wales Police Department K-9 Unit.