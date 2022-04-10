Memorial service announced for fallen Polk County deputy

Deputy Blane Lane was killed in the line of duty while serving a felony warrant alongside other deputies in Polk City.

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced the memorial service details for their fallen deputy, Blane Lane. He was 21.

The memorial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Victory Church in Lakeland. Lane was killed in the line of duty while serving a felony warrant alongside other deputies in Polk City.

The sheriff's office said there will not be a public viewing or gravesite service. Law enforcement honors will take place outside the church immediately after the church service.

Cheryl Williams, 46, is facing 13 felony charges related to the 21-year-old deputy's death. Those charges include second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest and meth possession.

"This is very difficult," Sheriff Grady Judd said when talking about Lane's death. "This is like losing one of your kids."

The young deputy lived in Fort Meade and entered the police academy in September 2020 before graduating and becoming a detention deputy in May 2021. He was sworn in as a deputy with the sheriff's office in January 2022 and was assigned to the Northwest District Patrol team.

He leaves behind a 3-year-old child.