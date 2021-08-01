Men accused of breaking into graves, cutting the heads of bodies to use in religious rituals

Investigators said when they went into one man's house they found six skulls, a hand, a partial arm, and multiple other large bones.

Warning: The following article is graphic and may be disturbing to some readers. Audience discretion is advised.

Two people in Polk County are accused of stealing veterans' remains and using them in religious rituals.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the remains were taken from a cemetery in Mount Dora.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said it had been investigating the gravesite thefts since Dec. 6, 2020. Deputies said they used DNA samples from cigars found at the crime scene to trace back to Brian Montalvo Tolentino, 43, who lives in Davenport.

After getting help from the Polk County Sheriff's Office to get help making a direct comparison of Tolentino's DNA they interviewed him.

Detectives said he confessed to going to the cemetery with Juan Burgos Lopez, 39, and break into graves and cut off the heads of the bodies inside.

Tolentino said they used the heads for religious practices, according to investigators.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office was able to get a search warrant for Lopez’s home so investigators could find and recovery any human remains.

Deputies said they found six skulls, a hand, partial arm, and multiple other large bones within what appeared to be some sort of religious shrine inside.

Lopez identified four skulls as being those taken from the Edgewood Cemetery and stated the other two skulls were obtained from other practitioners, detectives said. He also had an additional skull that he claimed was fake, according to investigators.

Both men were arrested on the Lake County warrants by Polk sheriff’s deputies and were transported to the Polk County Jail where they were booked in with bonds of $40,000 each.

They both face charges of abuse of a dead human body disturbing the contents of a grave.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is set to talk about the case at a 1 p.m. press conference.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

