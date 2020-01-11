Where's Michael? Polk County Sheriff's Office needs help finding missing man with dementia

Give the sheriff's office a call if you've seen him.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Deputies are asking for the public's help to keep an eye out for a missing man with dementia and other medical issues.

Michael Swain, 72, left his home on Nicholson Drive around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

It's believed he took his gray 2019 Dodge Journey SVU with Florida tag EXU6 -- it is a "disabled" red and white tag, the sheriff's office says.

Swain has dementia, PTSD and other medical issues. Deputies add he hasn't had his medication since last night and hasn't driven a car in five years. He last was seen wearing gray shorts, a green shirt, long white socks and gold tennis shoes. He, too, wears his hair in a small ponytail.

Deputies say he visits the Orlando V.A. hospital and frequently visits the McDonald's restaurant near Posner Park.

Anyone with information about Swain's whereabouts is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200.

