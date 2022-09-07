x
Polk County

50-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by semi in Winter Haven

The crash happened near U.S. 17 and 2nd Avenue in the Eloise neighborhood at around 8:10 p.m.
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 50-year-old woman died as a result of her injuries after being hit by a semi-truck Tuesday evening in south Winter Haven, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office reported that Michelle Loyola was taken to a local hospital after being struck near U.S. 17 and 2nd Avenue in the Eloise neighborhood at around 8:10 p.m.

The truck was reportedly traveling north on U.S. 17. 

"As the truck approached 2nd Avenue, Ms. Loyola drove her bicycle from the median, into the path of the oncoming truck. The driver of the truck swerved into the southbound lanes in an attempt to avoid hitting the bicyclist," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement.

The driver of the truck was not injured during the crash, the agency said. 

