Silver Alert: Missing Haines City couple may be in Fort Pierce

Anyone who sees them should call police at 863-421-3636.

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A silver alert has been issued for a missing husband and wife.

The Haines City Police Department says 79-year-old Charlie Joe Sankey picked up his wife, 77-year-old Aretha Bell Sankey, from AdventHealth Heart of Florida. From there, investigators say the pair drove south in a white 2010 Buick Enclave SUV with specialty license plate DC6151.

Officers say phone records reveal that around 2 p.m. Wednesday, the couple was in Fort Pierce. But police aren't sure where they are now.

Charlie is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 180 pounds. According to police, he was showing signs of dementia.

Aretha is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 163 pounds, according to investigators, who say she was showing signs of Alzheimer's.

"It is unknown what they were wearing when they left," police wrote in a statement.

Anyone who knows where they might be should call the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636.