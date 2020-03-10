Have you seen Richard? Silver Alert issued for missing Lakeland man

Authorities say he may be traveling in a tan Nissan Altima.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Have you seen Richard Spizzirro?

The FDLE has issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Spizzirro, and needs your help finding him.

Spizzirro was last seen in the area of the 4900 block of Foxwood Lake Drive in Lakeland. He was last seen wearing a dark fedora hat, black short sleeve shirt with stripes and black shorts.

Spizzirro has a white beard and may walk with a cane. He is 5 foot 8 inches, weighs 180 pounds and is bald and has hazel eyes.

Troopers say he may be traveling in a 2015 tan Nissan Altima with FL tag number BCWL31.

If you have any information on where he may be, call the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6900 or 911.

Silver alert out of Polk County. Call *FHP if located! pic.twitter.com/BbsjOhGT9o — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) October 3, 2020

