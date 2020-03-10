x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Polk County

Have you seen Richard? Silver Alert issued for missing Lakeland man

Authorities say he may be traveling in a tan Nissan Altima.
Credit: FDLE

LAKELAND, Fla. — Have you seen Richard Spizzirro? 

The FDLE has issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Spizzirro, and needs your help finding him. 

Spizzirro was last seen in the area of the 4900 block of Foxwood Lake Drive in Lakeland. He was last seen wearing a dark fedora hat, black short sleeve shirt with stripes and black shorts. 

Spizzirro has a white beard and may walk with a cane. He is 5 foot 8 inches, weighs 180 pounds and is bald and has hazel eyes. 

Troopers say he may be traveling in a 2015 tan Nissan Altima with FL tag number BCWL31. 

If you have any information on where he may be, call the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6900 or 911. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter