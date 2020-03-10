Have you seen Richard? Silver Alert issued for missing Lakeland man

LAKELAND, Fla. — Have you seen Richard Spizzirro?
The FDLE has issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Spizzirro, and needs your help finding him.
Spizzirro was last seen in the area of the 4900 block of Foxwood Lake Drive in Lakeland. He was last seen wearing a dark fedora hat, black short sleeve shirt with stripes and black shorts.
Spizzirro has a white beard and may walk with a cane. He is 5 foot 8 inches, weighs 180 pounds and is bald and has hazel eyes.
Troopers say he may be traveling in a 2015 tan Nissan Altima with FL tag number BCWL31.
If you have any information on where he may be, call the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6900 or 911.
What other people are reading right now:
- 'Going well, I think': Trump, doctor send updates from hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis
- 5 questions answered following President Trump, Melania COVID-19 diagnosis
- Tampa International Airport CEO tests positive for COVID-19
- Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will allow fans for October races
- Here's how to find your ballot drop-off location
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
- Tropical Storm Gamma a little stronger as it nears Yucatan Peninsula
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter