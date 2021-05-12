Missing Lakeland teen last seen Wednesday morning

People are encouraged to give police a call if they've seen her.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A search is ongoing for a missing teen last seen early Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Emma Lynn Carter, 16, was reported missing from a home in Lakeland, the FHP wrote in a news release. Troopers did not immediately detail the circumstances of her disappearance.

The agency said it also does not have information about what she was wearing or if there was a car involved.

Anyone with information about Carter's whereabouts is asked to call the Lakeland Police Department at 863-834-6900 or the Florida Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800 or *FHP.