WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Haven Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman and her infant daughter.

Heather Cunniff, 32, and her 3-month-old daughter, Destiny, were last seen by friends on Nov. 6 in the area of Avenue A Northeast in Winter Haven.

"Although we do not suspect foul play, we want to make sure they are both safe since they have not been seen," Chief Charlie Bird said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 863-401-2256.

