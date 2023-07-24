Polk County family desperate to find missing loved one

A woman vanished in Auburndale eight weeks ago and now her family is working with a group to have community searches.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A Polk County family is desperate to find their loved one. Tonya Whipp, 38, from Auburndale vanished eight weeks ago.

Auburndale police are searching for leads as to where she could be. Whipp was last seen on May 26. Since then, her sister Jenny Shelton hasn’t heard from her.

"She would always contact me. We would always stay in contact," Shelton explained.

It’s been silence for weeks. Community searches have taken place, but no leads for investigators. Leading the efforts to locate Whipp are investigators with the Auburndale Police Department.

"She vanished and we don’t have anything to follow up on for physical evidence," Auburndale Police Chief Terry Storie said.

Storie said Whipp lived with her boyfriend in Auburndale. He said he was the last person to see Whipp on May 26 before he left for work.

"He got home early the next morning, she was gone," Storie said.

Storie said there was no indication the two were in a fight. Another man lives with them and Storie said he didn’t have any information for police. Tonya’s car and dog were left at the house.

"We don’t have any evidence that she’s been harmed. We only know that she’s missing," Storie said.

That means there are no suspects or person of interest. Police are tracking Whipp's phone and credit cards.

"Waiting for data from the search warrants that we need for records. That’s a waiting game," Storie explained.

In the meantime, Whipp's family is asking for your help.

"If you know something, please just call. We want to find my sister," Shelton added.