Where is Beverly? Search ongoing for missing woman with dementia

LAKELAND, Fla. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman believed to have dementia.
Beverly Simpson-Gallagher, 72, last was seen around 12:30-1 p.m. Friday at the Talbot House Ministries, according to the Lakeland Police Department. The facility provides basic needs and shelter for the homeless.
Police said she is not from the area.
Gallagher is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds, police said. It's believed she suffers from dementia.
She last was seen wearing a camo jacket with a pink hoodie over it and a T-shirt, blue jeans and boots.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 863-834-6900.
