This mosquito-borne disease is buzzing around Polk County

Two horses have tested positive for a virus called Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

Example video title will go here for this video

BARTOW, Fla. — It's time to break out the bug spray and dump that standing water — a mosquito-borne disease is buzzing around Polk County.

The Florida Department of Health in Polk County issued an advisory on Monday warning residents that two horses in the Bartow area tested positive for a viral infection called Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

EEE is spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only a few cases occur each year, mostly in Gulf Coast states.

The CDC says that while rare, EEE is very serious.

"Approximately 30% of people with EEE die and many survivors have ongoing neurologic problems," the health agency wrote.

The best thing you can do to protect yourself from the virus is to take precautions to limit your exposure to mosquitos.

You can do this by draining any water that may be sitting in trash cans, gutters, flower pots, pool covers, coolers or any other container that may collect rainwater.

The health department says it's also a good idea to get rid of any old tires, drums, bottles or broken appliances and to change water in pet bowls frequently.

Bug repellent can be worn along with shoes, socks, pants and long sleeves to protect yourself from getting bitten. Mosquito nets should be used to protect children younger than two months old.