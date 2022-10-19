Aerial mosquito control spraying begins in Polk County after Hurricane Ian

Flooding has caused the mosquito population to surge, the county said.

BARTOW, Fla. — Neighborhoods in Polk County might notice low-flying aircraft spraying insecticides for mosquito control starting this week.

After Hurricane Ian rolled through Florida, the mosquito population surged from flooding, Polk County said in a news release. In an effort to control what the county is calling a public health emergency, aerial spraying for mosquito control will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

"The decision for aerial spraying was made due to the overwhelming increase in the mosquito population, with the advisement of county health officials and in direct response to residents’ recent requests," the county said.