Mother, 2 young sons found dead in submerged car in Lakeland lake

The car going into the lake was not a traffic crash, police said.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the deaths of a mother and her two young sons, ages 4 and 9, who were found in a submerged car in Lake Wire, authorities said.

Rescuers responded just before 5:30 a.m. Friday to a call about the car on the west side of the lake. The car was located about 15 feet from the shoreline, according to a Lakeland Police Department news release.

Divers noticed the front driver's side window down and found at least one adult inside. The two children were also located inside the car.

It's believed this incident was not a traffic crash, police said, adding that there were no obvious signs of trauma on the woman and the two boys.

Their cause of death has yet to have been determined.