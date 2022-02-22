Motorcyclist killed in crash in unincorporated Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in unincorporated Lakeland.
It happened around 6:40 a.m. on US-92 West at the Polk Parkway off-ramp.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a 24-year-old Auburndale man was riding quickly through congested traffic when a Lakeland SUV driver tried to make a turn. As the driver entered the intersection, the motorcyclist hit the SUV.
The motorcyclist died at the scene. The SUV driver was not hurt.
Deputies say the area was shut down for about three hours. An investigation is underway.