Motorcyclist killed in crash in unincorporated Lakeland

An SUV driver was not hurt.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in unincorporated Lakeland.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. on US-92 West at the Polk Parkway off-ramp.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a 24-year-old Auburndale man was riding quickly through congested traffic when a Lakeland SUV driver tried to make a turn. As the driver entered the intersection, the motorcyclist hit the SUV.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The SUV driver was not hurt.