Deputies: Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Waverly

WAVERLY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is still searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist with critical injuries Wednesday.

Detectives with the sheriff's office said the 28-year-old Winter Haven man was hit by a red or gray 1997 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck. The driver of the truck is believed to be an older man.

Authorities were on the scene of the crash at around 8:20 p.m. on U.S. 27, near Peace Creek RV Park.

The preliminary investigation determined the 28-year-old was driving a Yamaha motorcycle east on Cypress Gardens Boulevard passing another car at a high speed.

He then turned north onto U.S. 27 continuing to drive fast. As he got closer to the RV park, he reportedly hit the back of another car. The unknown car, now believed to be a pick-up truck, left the scene of the crash before deputies arrived.