Motorcyclist killed after crashing into Florida Highway Patrol cruiser, hit by tractor-trailer

The motorcyclist was riding alongside a tractor-trailer.

POLK CITY, Fla. — A 52-year-old Lakeland man died after he crashed into a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser and, in the moments afterward, was hit by a tractor-trailer.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 4 at State Road 559, according to an FHP news release.

Troopers say the man, who was riding a motorcycle, was heading westbound alongside the tractor-trailer. A marked FHP trooper was parked on the inside shoulder.

While assisting a construction crew setting up a lane closure for highway repairs, the cruiser entered the path of the motorcyclist, who hit the cruiser, FHP said in its news release. The man fell off and was then hit by the tractor-trailer.