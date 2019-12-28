LAKELAND, Fla. — Despite taking a direct hit from a tornado back in October, members of the Mt. Tabor Baptist Church continue their mission of serving the community.

“I think it’s what God’s called us to do,” said Pastor Matt Gilmore.

The church hosts a regular food bank and opens its doors to others in need. So, when the church itself was in need, they thought the Polk County Commission might help do what they could and waive $3,700 in permitting fees required to rebuild.

“I just really felt like they would say ‘with everything you do, we can do this.’”

But, Pastor Matt Gilmore said he was sadly mistaken.

All but one of the Polk County Commissioners voted against waiving the fees.

Last week the Polk County Attorney told 10News the commission felt for the church but didn’t want to set a precedent that would open up the county to more requests.

Pastor Gilmore said there’s already precedent. He said he found numerous other organizations that had their fees waived. He talked to 10News last week and blasted the commission

After our story first aired, church leaders saif their phones started ringing.

People from across Polk County seemed upset over the county’s decision and wanted to know how they could help.

“We received a letter from a lady in Haines City,” said Pastor Gilmore. “She said 'I’m a lifelong resident of Polk County I can’t believe what they just did. She said I’m putting a check in the mail for $100,' and sure enough, we got that check Monday.”

A man from another church even offered to help.

“He said 'I have a gift for the church,' and he put $600 on the desk,” said Gilmore. “It’s been those types of things that in a way I’m thankful for what the county did because I’ve seen the community respond.”

Pastor Gilmore said he still doesn’t understand why the commission denied his request but he’s encouraged by the community’s outpouring of support and promised to continue his mission.

“We appreciate every dollar and dime and $10,000 check, but I still believe the county commissioners can do more for the county than they are.”

All but one county commissioner voted against waiving the church’s permit fees. Since that meeting, two commissioners have actually mailed personal checks to help the church rebuild.

