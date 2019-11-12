MULBERRY, Fla. — Two people pulled from an early morning house fire have died, the Polk County Fire Rescue said Wednesday.

Crews were dispatched around 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to a house fire on Willis Road in Mulberry. A neighbor said there was an elderly couple who lived in the home.

Fire Rescue said they pulled two elderly people out of the home and started treating them before they were taken to a hospital, where they later died.

At the time, crews believed the fire started in the back of the house, but the Fire Marshal is still investigating.

