2 people killed in crash on SR-60 in Polk County

The stretch of highway is closed in the Mulberry area.

Example video title will go here for this video

MULBERRY, Fla. — Two people were killed in a serious crash involving at least two vehicles Tuesday morning on State Road 60 in Polk County.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on SR-60 near Pine Grove Road. Sky 10 flew to the scene which showed the crash involving a truck and at least one other car.

Multiple emergency crews also responded to the crash.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, injuries have been reported in this crash in addition to the two fatalities. The extent of those injuries and how many people were involved have not been reported at this time.