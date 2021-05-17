Man dies in Mulberry shooting

MULBERRY, Fla. — A man died from a gunshot wound Monday evening following a shooting, the sheriff's office said.
It happened around 6:20 p.m., according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office news release.
Deputies say the shooting happened at some point among two groups of people. The man, who was taken to the hospital for treatment, later died of his injuries. He has not yet been identified.
Two other people also were transported with lesser injuries.
It's believed there is no threat to the public, the sheriff's office said.
