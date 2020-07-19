Multi-agency effort brings kayaker to safety

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A call for a boater in distress at Arbuckle Creek in Lake Wales State Forest required the joint work of three Polk County agencies to bring a kayaker back to safety.
Once on scene, a launched drone found the kayaker was stuck two-to-three hours down creek, making a boat rescue nearly impossible due to water levels, downed trees and vegetation.
Instead, the crews worked together on a four-wheeler, on-foot approach.
According to fire rescue personnel, crews worked on two parallel paths to the creek to locate the kayaker from where the drone last spotted them.
Then a firefighter entered the water to maneuver the stranded kayaker toward land, where the four-wheeler was waiting to take them back to a staging area for treatment, fire rescue crews said.
The kayaker was taken to a local hospital to be checked out. Their current condition was not immediately available.
