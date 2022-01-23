Florida house featured in 'My Girl' back on the market

The home was originally sold back in October 2021.

BARTOW, Fla. — Looking to own a piece of movie nostalgia? You could call the house used to film the 1991 hit "My Girl" home right here in sunny Florida.

The property, located on 555 E Stanford St. in Bartow, was featured in the coming-of-age movie starring Macaulay Culkin, Dan Ackroyd and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The grand Victorian house, built in 1906, was the place the Sultenfuss family called home in the film.

According to realtor.com, the 7,396-square-foot house is listed for sale at $499,400. It has six bedrooms and six bathrooms inside the home itself, along with two one-bedroom apartments in a separate carriage house for a total of eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The house also has a large swimming pool outside along with a gazebo and palm trees. There is also a detached one-car garage and carport.

The front of the home includes the stunning wrap-around porch that "stole so many scenes" in the film, the listing says.

The property was previously a bed and breakfast, according to realtor.com.

The listing says if you missed out on renting the "Home Alone" house over Christmastime, you have the chance to own "a piece of movie history."

The house originally went on the market in July 2021, which just happened to coincide with the movie's 30th anniversary.

It was reportedly sold in October 2021. It was originally listed for $675,000.

At the time of its original listing, realtor.com said tens of thousands of people clicked on the listing, making it the "Week's Most Popular Home."