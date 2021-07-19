Polk County house featured in 'My Girl' is on the market

The home can be yours for $675,000.

BARTOW, Fla. — If you're a fan of the 1991 film "My Girl" and have some extra cash saved up, you could be the new owner of a piece of its history.

The grand Victorian the Sultenfuss family called home in the movie is on the market in Polk County for a $675,000 asking price, according to realtor.com.

The company says tens of thousands of people have clicked on the listing, making it the "Week's Most Popular Home."

"While we’re not sure whether the coming-of-age story still makes you weep (probably!), we are sure that folks wanted a peek inside the place this week," a website posting read.

Built in 1906, the home was more than just part of a movie set. According to realtor.com, the home which appeals to fan nostalgia, was most recently operated as a Bartow bed-and-breakfast.

Spanning 9,508 square feet, the single-family home is reported to include eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a commercial kitchen, seven fireplaces, a pool and a one-car garage.

Interested in calling the piece of the "My Girl" set home? You can find more information here.