Newly remodeled Walmart in Bartow opens Friday

The remodel includes department transformations to help customers save time.

BARTOW, Fla. — Shoppers in Bartow will soon be able to walk the aisles of the newly renovated Walmart Supercenter.

The ribbon cutting to celebrate the remodeled Walmart on East Van Fleet Drive will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4.

The "much-anticipated" remodel is finally complete, the store announced in a news release. It includes multiple department transformations and the expansion of store navigational tools to help customers save time shopping.

Features include new signage, LED lighting and flooring throughout the entire store, modern bathrooms, refreshed mother's room, and an increased amount of self-checkout lanes and manned registers.

Representatives from Walmart will join Bartow Mayor Steve Githens, members of the Bartow Police Department and Fire Department. They will also highlight store improvements and present several non-profit organizations with grants. Bartow High School, Bartow Community Center, Bartow Police Department and Bartow Fire are among the recipients.

"Our customers will immediately notice a difference when they enter the store,” Bartow Walmart store manager Jerry Esquivel said in a statement. The store may look a little different, but our associates are still here to provide great customer service."

Pepsi, Coke, Budweiser, Frito-Lay and Red Bull will provide free samples while supplies last at the ribbon-cutting event.