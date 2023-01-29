Deputies: Abandoned newborn found in Polk County after someone heard 'a baby crying outside'

Authorities estimate that the newborn was born approximately one hour before she was found.

MULBERRY, Fla. — An abounded newborn was found after someone reported hearing "a baby crying outside" early Saturday morning in Mulberry, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The baby girl was found around 1:47 a.m. wrapped in a blanket, on a small hill near the Regal Loop Mobile Home Park, just off Bailey Road. She was still attached to the placenta, the sheriff's office explained.

Authorities estimate the newborn was born approximately one hour before she was found, based on the infant's body temperature.

"In the Mulberry area overnight, the outside temperature was in the lower 50s," deputies said. "Polk County Fire Rescue transported the girl to a local hospital and she was reported to be healthy and stable."

The mother of the newborn has not been found. Deputies said they've attempted to locate her with a K-9 unit, drone, bloodhound and even going door-to-door.

"It was by the Grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did, before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm," said Sheriff Grady Judd.