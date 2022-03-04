Police: North Florida man formally indicted for the deadly stabbing of an elderly man

Police said the man stabbed an elderly man and left the scene in the injured man's car.

CARTTER, Haines — A North Florida man has been formally indicted on eight charges after a deadly stabbing in Haines City, police say.

According to authorities, a grand jury formally indicted Christopher Lynn King, 32, of first-degree murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, armed carjacking, grand theft auto, fleeing to elude, tampering with physical evidence, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

At around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 18, police say King was wearing a black ski mask when he approached Carlos Manuel Goitia, 79, in a parking lot near Patterson Grove Road and stabbed him three times in the stomach with a pocketknife Police said King then took the Goitia's keys and drove off on U.S. 27 in the elderly man's 2003 Toyota Matrix.

Officers found King near Posner Park in unincorporated Davenport, Florida, where he led authorities on a short chase. With assistance from Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies, they were able to stop the car using the "pursuit intervention technique."

King then exited the car and began to run away from law enforcement, but was eventually apprehended. He was taken to the AdventHealth Heart of Florida for minor injuries then transported to Polk County Jail, according to a police report.