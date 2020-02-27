BARTOW, Fla. — A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board explains what led up to a deadly Bartow plane crash.

NTSB said the plane Bonnie Powell, 73, and Dennis Powell, 76, were in crashed when the pilot tried to avoid hitting another plane it was flying in a formation with.

Investigators said the Powell’s plane was flying with three others that were landing at the Bartow Airport. The people who were watching the planes land said the first two came down safely. As the third went to land, the Powell’s planes was flying too close and turned to avoid crashing into the third plane.

NTSB said there was dashcam video that confirmed what the witnesses said was true.

The two people who were killed in the plane crash were a married couple from Port Orange.

NTSB said the wreckage was still being checked out to gather more information on the crash.

RELATED: Couple killed when small plane crashes into front yard in Polk County

RELATED: Terrifying video shows Australian wildfire nearly overrun firefighters

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter