2 off-duty Polk deputies resign following run-in with law enforcement, deputies say

The sheriff's office says one deputy resigned immediately after his arrest. Another off-duty deputy also resigned after receiving a citation for careless driving.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A pair of Polk County deputies have resigned after a run-in with the law early Wednesday morning, according to law enforcement.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says, at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, Lakeland police officers pulled over Jalynn Guinn, 22, who was seen stopped and "burning out" her tires in the middle of S. Florida Avenue near Orange Street.

Officers had Guinn park outside a Tropical Smoothie where another car would pull into. The driver of the second car, 27-year-old Michael Gonzalez-Lauzan, then began approaching officers, according to the sheriff's office. Law enforcement says Gonzalez-Lauzan identified himself as an off-duty Polk County deputy.

Officers say they could smell the odor of alcohol on Gonzalez-Lauzan and called the sheriff's office to respond. According to deputies, when they arrived, Gonzalez-Lauzan told them he and Guinn had just left a bar when he saw police pull her over. Officers say Guinn also identified herself as an off-duty deputy.

The sheriff's office says several sobriety tests were conducted on Gonzalez-Lauzan, during which he reportedly showed "several signs of being impaired." He was arrested and given a breathalyzer test where he blew double the legal limit, according to authorities.

Law enforcement says Gonzalez-Lauzan was charged with driving under the influence and immediately resigned after his arrest. The sheriff's office says had he not resigned, he would have been fired.