Officer-involved shooting shuts down portion of I-4 in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — A portion of Interstate 4 in Lakeland has been closed down after an officer-involved shooting that happened at 2:15 a.m. Sunday, the Lakeland Police Department reports.

All westbound lanes near Kathleen Road, exit 31, are reportedly closed for an "extended period" while police investigate.

Police say all eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Kathleen Road at this time.

All responding officers are safe, the police department reports.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes when traveling in the area.