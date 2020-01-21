LAKELAND, Fla. — The roadside memorial for a police officer killed in a crash earlier this month has been vandalized.

Lakeland Police Officer Paul Dunn, 50, was riding to work on his station-issued motorcycle when, for unknown reasons, he left the road and hit the concrete median on Lakeland Highlands Road.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Over the weekend, someone spray-painted on a shirt and cinder block that had been placed at the crash site.

It is unknown who did this, but police are investigating.

