LAKELAND, Fla. — The roadside memorial for a police officer killed in a crash earlier this month has been vandalized.
Lakeland Police Officer Paul Dunn, 50, was riding to work on his station-issued motorcycle when, for unknown reasons, he left the road and hit the concrete median on Lakeland Highlands Road.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Over the weekend, someone spray-painted on a shirt and cinder block that had been placed at the crash site.
It is unknown who did this, but police are investigating.
RELATED: Lakeland police officer killed in motorcycle crash on way to work
RELATED: Funeral held for Lakeland police officer
What other people are reading right now:
- Tampa Bay sees freeze warning Tuesday night through Wednesday morning
- Iguanas cost Florida city $1.8 million in emergency repairs
- Man strangles coyote to death after it tried to attack child
- 'You feel violated': How a Tampa business owner got his $19K back from fake tech support
- Gasparilla Guide: Everything you need to know about the 2020 pirate festival
- Attention viewers: WTSP is undergoing planned work on our tower
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter