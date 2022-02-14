Orlando man caught going 94 mph on I-4 dumps bag of cocaine before arrest, sheriff says

Jason Starkweather showed "a blatant disregard for the public's safety," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement.

LAKELAND, Fla. — An Orlando man who stopped on Interstate 4 for a Polk County deputy threw his Mustang in drive in an attempt to get away, authorities said.

It was at that moment and during the proceeding chase that 29-year-old Jason Starkweather almost hit the deputy and dropped a plastic bag of white powder, which later tested to be cocaine, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

A deputy on I-4 around 8:30 a.m. Saturday reportedly caught the Mustang going 94 mph in a 70-mph zone. The car was said to have swerved through three lanes of traffic, cutting off other drivers and almost causing a crash before ultimately pulling over for the deputy.

During the stop, the sheriff's office said Starkweather's eyes were bloodshot and watery, and his speech was slurred. Starkweather put the car in drive as a front-seat passenger yelled at him not to run and put the car in neutral, according to release.

But Starkweather threw the car back into drive and drove off, almost hitting the deputy, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies say the Mustang kept going to the end of the State Road 33 exit, which was where Starkweather dropped the bag of drugs. Sheriff's office K-9s, an evaluation unit and other deputies reportedly tracked Starkweather hiding under a van at the Manheim Auto Auction lot before his arrest.

The sheriff's office noted Starkweather's passenger, 32-year-old Alex Murray of Orlando, had an active warrant for felony battery. He, too, was arrested.

Starkweather was arrested on several charges, including false imprisonment, possession of cocaine, fleeing to elude, burglary, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, DUI and more.