HIGHLAND PARK, Fla. — When it rained Friday evening in Polk County, it poured -- so much so that a flood warning went into effect.

The National Weather Service noted 6-12 inches of rain fell in a couple of hours near Highland Park and Babson Park, located in the southeastern part of the county.

Doppler radar at the time showed this area as a ground zero of sorts when storms' boundaries collided. Underneath the boundary, extremely heavy rain fell.

Flooding along Highway 27 was reported, with at least one car stuck on the road.

Remember this: It's almost impossible to know how deep the water is across a flooded roadway. Six inches of water is enough to stall a car, and a foot of water can cause it to float. Do not attempt to cross the road!

