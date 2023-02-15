Polk County to install pedestrian crossing near Davenport High School after teen hit by box truck

The installation for the pedestrian crossing at the Preservation Point subdivision is expected to experience delays due to supply chain issues, a news release said.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Polk County authorities announced Wednesday they are working to install an activated pedestrian crossing after a student was hit by a box truck Tuesday.

The county said in a news release the installation will happen as soon as a new sidewalk on the west side of County Road 547 is completed.

The installation for the pedestrian crossing at the Preservation Point subdivision is expected to experience delays due to supply chain issues, a news release explained.

In the meantime, starting Feb. 15, the county set the pedestrian beacon to also operate during the school's traffic times.

"This zone that currently flashes from 7:35 a.m. to 8:35 a.m. and 3:25 p.m. to 3:55 p.m. for elementary school-aged students will now be activated from 6:15 a.m. to 8:35 a.m. and 1:45 pm to 3:55 pm for older students too," the county explained in the news release.

Related Articles 15-year-old airlifted to hospital after getting hit by box truck in Davenport

The county added they are working with Duke Energy to fast-track the installation of streetlights near the Davenport School of the Arts and Davenport High School.

Authorities explained the installations will include a light at the crosswalk where a student was hit on Tuesday and at the future crosswalk at the south end of the school property, just north of the Preservation Point entrance.

The 15-year-old girl was hit by the box truck at 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday at County Road 547 North and Sophie Lane, just north of Davenport School of the Arts.

Deputies say the teen was crossing County Road 547 from east to west in a marked crosswalk. The area was dark and there were no lights on along the road in front of the school.

The sheriff's office also noted that northbound traffic was stopped and there was no traffic in the southbound lane.