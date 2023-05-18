x
Polk County

Police: 70-year-old pedestrian hit, killed by street sweeper in Lakeland

Police say the incident happened around 4:40 a.m. as a city of Lakeland street sweeper was traveling northbound on North Tennessee Avenue.
LAKELAND, Fla. — A 70-year-old man was hit and killed by a street sweeper early Thursday morning in Lakeland, according to authorities.

The incident happened around 4:40 a.m. as a city of Lakeland street sweeper was traveling northbound on North Tennessee Avenue, the Lakeland Police Department said in a news release.

"The sweeper turned right onto East Oak Street and after negotiating the turn, the driver felt an impact," Lakeland police wrote in a statement. "After checking his surroundings and seeing nothing, the driver proceeded to move forward in an eastbound direction." 

Police say the driver quickly called 911 after seeing a person lying in the street behind the vehicle. 

Police say the man died at the scene. 

Traffic homicide detectives are still trying to determine why the 70-year-old man was in the street at the time of the crash. Detectives are still trying to locate the man's next of kin.

