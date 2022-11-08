Deputies: Pedestrian dies after falling in front of car in Polk County

Detectives said the driver and his passenger remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, which is ongoing.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after stumbling in front of an oncoming car Monday night near Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote in a release.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on U.S. 98 North near the Duff Road intersection.

Deputies say a 46-year-old man was walking north on the outside shoulder of U.S. 98 while a 1989 Buick Century was driving north in the outside lane.

A witness told detectives the man appeared to stumble before he was hit by the car, according to the sheriff's office. The witness added that the lighting the in area was minimal and the man was wearing dark clothing.

Detectives said the driver and his passenger remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, which is ongoing.