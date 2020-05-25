8-year-old boy killed in Polk County ATV crash

The boy died after the ATV overturned, the sheriff's office said.

RIVER RANCH, Fla. — An 8-year-old boy from Pembroke Pines, Florida, died after he fell off the ATV he was riding and it overturned onto him, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday on the property of the River Ranch Hunt Club, according to a news release.

Deputies said the child was on a Honda TRX 680 ATV with other riders, including his mother, on a sandy trail. Heading into a curve, the boy lost control of the ATV, and it began to overturn.

The 8-year-old was thrown off the ATV and it came down on top of him. He was not wearing any protective gear or a helmet, the sheriff's office said.

People he was riding with were able to get the boy out from underneath the ATV for treatment, the sheriff's office said. But because the crash happened in a remote area, his mother had to take the boy to the front gate of the club to meet up with Polk County Fire Rescue and medics.

They tried to save the boy while on way to an Orlando hospital, but he died from his injuries. Deputies said he suffered from blunt force trauma to the head.

The crash remains under investigation.

What other people are reading right now: