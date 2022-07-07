Pennsylvania school board member visiting Florida accused of sexually battering a minor

Andrew Freeman initially denied the allegations, but he eventually admitted to the claims and said "mistakes were made," the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A 34-year-old Pennsylvania school board member visiting Davenport, Florida, was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff's Office for sexually battering a minor, the agency said in a statement.

Andrew Freeman of Pittsburgh was arrested Wednesday after the alleged incident occurred with a 17-year-old girl on July 4.

Deputies explained the victim told a family friend that Freeman had kissed her, put his hands under her clothing and sexually battered her. She and her mother were in the area for vacation with family and friends, which reportedly included Freeman.

"A family member of the victim’s entered the room and saw Freeman in front of the victim, nearly nose-to-nose," a statement from the sheriff's office reads. "Freeman left the room, and the family member began asking the victim what was going on."

Investigating detectives said Freeman initially denied the allegations, but he eventually admitted to the claims and said "mistakes were made."

"Andrew Freeman has violated the trust of his friends and the people who elected him to the school board," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "I have a feeling the people of Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, no longer want his services with the schools, let alone want him near their children again.