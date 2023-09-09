1 dead after boat crash in Lake Eloise in Winter Haven

Authorities were called out to the area around 6:50 a.m

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A person is dead after a single boat crash early Saturday morning on the north side of Lake Eloise, according to Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said they were called out around 6:50 a.m. to the lake in the unincorporated area of Winter Haven. Following a preliminary investigation, deputies believe the person collided with a cypress tree in the lake.

Deputies are currently searching the area in case there was more than one person in the boat.